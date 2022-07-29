Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.