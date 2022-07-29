Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

