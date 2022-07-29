Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.80.

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

