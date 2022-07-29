Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.80.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

