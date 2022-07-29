Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

