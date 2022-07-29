Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $220.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,718,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

