ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

REIT stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

