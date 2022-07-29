Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -316.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $603,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

