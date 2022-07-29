Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

