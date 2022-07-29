Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

