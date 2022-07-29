Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a 12 month high of €206.50 ($210.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.68 and its 200-day moving average is €139.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $625.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.
