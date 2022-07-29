Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a 12 month high of €206.50 ($210.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.68 and its 200-day moving average is €139.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $625.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

