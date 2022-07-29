AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

