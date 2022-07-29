Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Gerald P. Plush Buys 1,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $930.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

