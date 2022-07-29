American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

