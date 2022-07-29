American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $159.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.