American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 2,251.5% in July

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 2,251.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HIPH stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Premium Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About American Premium Mining

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

