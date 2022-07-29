AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

ABC stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

