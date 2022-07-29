AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $115.55 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

