Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

