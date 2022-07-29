Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

