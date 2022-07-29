Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pinterest (PINS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):
- 7/26/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Pinterest was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
- 7/7/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
