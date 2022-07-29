Analysts Set Expectations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.2 %
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
