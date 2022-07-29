Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and have sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

