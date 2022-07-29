Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT at $65.00

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

