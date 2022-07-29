Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $29.43

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.