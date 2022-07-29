Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $295.75

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.75.

TNLIF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.23) to GBX 319 ($3.84) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

