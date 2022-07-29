Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $11.50

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

