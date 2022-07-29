Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target at $18.64

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $212.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.32. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

