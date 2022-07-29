Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $25.55

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,796 shares of company stock worth $1,804,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

