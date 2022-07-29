Analyzing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and SunCoke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than SunCoke Energy.

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SunCoke Energy pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and SunCoke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $3.00 billion 0.45 $684.27 million N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.46 billion 0.42 $43.40 million $0.66 11.05

Algoma Steel Group has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 81.52% 33.78% SunCoke Energy 3.67% 14.89% 4.86%

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats SunCoke Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one cokemaking facility in Brazil. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.