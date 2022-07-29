Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,844.50 ($34.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,213.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,496.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 499.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

