Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

Anglo American Price Performance

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,844.50 ($34.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,213.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,496.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 499.04.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

