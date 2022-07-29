Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $53.30 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

