Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

