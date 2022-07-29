Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in July

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anritsu Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AITUY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35.
