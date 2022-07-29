APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

APA Trading Up 1.2 %

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

