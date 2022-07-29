APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APT Systems Stock Performance
APTY opened at 0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.
About APT Systems
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.