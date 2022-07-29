APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

APTY opened at 0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

See Also

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

