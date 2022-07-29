Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.27 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.