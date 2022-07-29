Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.44. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 21,977 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$83.59 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

