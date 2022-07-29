Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,363 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Trimble Stock Up 2.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.