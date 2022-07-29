Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,499 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

