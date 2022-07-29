Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 369 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

SBNY stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day moving average is $260.42. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

