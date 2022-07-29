Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 67 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

LPLA stock opened at $203.59 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.97 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

