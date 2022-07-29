Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 763 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.