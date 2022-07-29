Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after acquiring an additional 471,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

