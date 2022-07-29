Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD opened at $292.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.