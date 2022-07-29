Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $2,952,996 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

