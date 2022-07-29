Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,747 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 684,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CAG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.