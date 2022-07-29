Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,159 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
AES Stock Up 9.5 %
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
