Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,243 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after acquiring an additional 343,289 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

UDR Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

