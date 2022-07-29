Arizona State Retirement System Buys 899 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

